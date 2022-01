Regional buying spree continues Wage inflation could impact margins

Knights (KGH) has reintroduced its dividend after a strong six months, in which fee income shot up and cash collection remained speedy.

Acquisitions have long been central to the legal services group’s strategy. With a strong regional focus, Knights is on a mission to consolidate the legal market outside of London. Last year was no different, with four acquisitions taking place in 2021 and more planned for 2022.