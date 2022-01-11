The shares that brokers are backing for 2022

M&S set to capitalise on gains made by food business

Shell continues to throw off cash

It’s difficult to look at brokers’ predictions for the year ahead without a sense of déjà vu creeping in, given that the same assumptions about a recovery from coronavirus disruptions are being made once again this year.

But 2022 is not exactly the same as 2021. The now-dominant Omicron strain appears to be milder than earlier versions, and the Conservative party looks unwilling to tolerate much in the way of further restrictions. That could mean lockdowns are a thing of the past, according to FinnCap’s head of research, Raymond Graves.