Today's Markets: Stocks rally after Wall Street's late fightback

January 11, 2022
  • Turbulent session on Wall Street
  • Bitcoin tumbles below $40k
  • Earnings results from Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Sainsbury's

European stock markets are firmer in early trade on Tuesday after a turbulent session on Wall Street saw tech stocks stage a late fightback following a steep decline. Buy the dip lives! The FTSE 100 almost managed to close the gap to 7,500 before pulling back, the DAX is back to 15,900. Sterling is firmer with GBPUSD breaking the 1.36 resistance at last, meaning the bulls are still in charge and still headed to 1.38. Oil is a tad firmer after yesterday’s drop, with WTI at $78, gold continues to hover around the $1,800 mark.

