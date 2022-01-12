/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Electrocomponents makes light work of supply chain strains

Distributor says full-year profit should beat consensus estimates
Electrocomponents makes light work of supply chain strains
January 12, 2022
  • Current consensus forecast is an adjusted pre-tax profit of £241.2m
  • Company's shares trade at 24-times forecast earnings

Electrocomponents (ECM) expects its full-year profit to be “slightly” ahead of consensus estimates, after the distributor of industrial and electrical parts overcame supply chain challenges to increase its market share.

The company reported a 21 per cent increase in like-for-like third quarter revenue on last year, meaning sales for the nine months to December 31 were up 28 per cent.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data