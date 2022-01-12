Electrocomponents makes light work of supply chain strains

Current consensus forecast is an adjusted pre-tax profit of £241.2m

Company's shares trade at 24-times forecast earnings

Electrocomponents (ECM) expects its full-year profit to be “slightly” ahead of consensus estimates, after the distributor of industrial and electrical parts overcame supply chain challenges to increase its market share.

The company reported a 21 per cent increase in like-for-like third quarter revenue on last year, meaning sales for the nine months to December 31 were up 28 per cent.