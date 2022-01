Sales in key Christmas period were up 10 per cent on steady gross margins

Forecast for next year is also ahead of expectations

JD Sports Fashion (JD) said profit for the year will come in ahead of market expectations after enjoying an upbeat end to 2021.

Sales for the 22 weeks to 1 January were 10 per cent higher than the prior year and its headline pre-tax profit figure will be “at least £875m”, it said, ahead of the consensus forecast of £810m.