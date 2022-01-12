Recruitment's road to recovery

Since the pandemic took hold, panic buying has become something of a national sport. First it was rice and pasta; then toilet roll; then petrol. Almost two years down the line, are workers the new stockpiling target? Or is the tight labour market here to stay?

Recruitment companies are having a bumper season. In a trading update, Robert Walters (RWA) reported a record December performance, with fourth-quarter net fee income a third higher than last year. Omicron proved less damaging than feared, and the group said permanent and interim recruitment activity were the strongest drivers of growth, pointing towards greater long-term confidence.

Meanwhile, 2021 proved to be a “record year” at PageGroup (PAGE), whose results were also bolstered by a strong final quarter. PageGroup’s fee earner headcount is now the same as before the pandemic and full-year operating profit is expected to be marginally ahead of its previous (boosted) guidance of £165m.