Peer-to-peer property lender eyes March launch

A pan-European property-only P2P lending platform is about to launch in the UK. Is the risk-reward promise too good to be true?
Peer-to-peer property lender eyes March launch
January 13, 2022
  • EstateGuru poised for March launch, FCA permit pending
  • Platform says annual returns to date exceed 11 per cent

So far, 2022 has started where 2021 ended: with inflation at multi-year highs and yields from corporate credit and bond funds stubbornly low. Faced with this outlook, many UK investors will have resolved to search for assets that can beat inflation without adding exposure to equities.

Soon they will have a new option to weigh. EstateGuru, a “marketplace” for commercial property-backed loans, is set to formally launch in the UK when it opens an office in Manchester in March.

