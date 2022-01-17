/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Strong palm oil prices allow MP Evans to increase payout

Company to offer 5p special dividend on top of 30p full-year payout
Strong palm oil prices allow MP Evans to increase payout
January 17, 2022
  • Palm oil production increased by 15 per cent to 312,900 tonnes last year
  • Average mill gate prices rose by 37 per cent to $810 per tonne

Palm oil producer MP Evans (MPE) will pay a special dividend of 5p per share on top of its planned 30p per share payout for 2021 on the back of its previously-announced land disposal in Malaysia and improved crop production in Indonesia.

The company said the crop of fresh oil palms it handled last year increased by 13 per cent to nearly 1.37m bunches, of which 809,000 were its own – the rest were either produced by smallholders on its estate or by independent smallholders.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data