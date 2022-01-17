Strong palm oil prices allow MP Evans to increase payout

Palm oil production increased by 15 per cent to 312,900 tonnes last year

Average mill gate prices rose by 37 per cent to $810 per tonne

Palm oil producer MP Evans (MPE) will pay a special dividend of 5p per share on top of its planned 30p per share payout for 2021 on the back of its previously-announced land disposal in Malaysia and improved crop production in Indonesia.

The company said the crop of fresh oil palms it handled last year increased by 13 per cent to nearly 1.37m bunches, of which 809,000 were its own – the rest were either produced by smallholders on its estate or by independent smallholders.