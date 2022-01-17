Unilever's £50bn consumer healthcare bid slapped down

Future bids expected for the business as demerger progresses Unilever announces change in strategic direction

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer (US:PFE) were unimpressed by Unilever’s (ULVR) £50bn bid for their joint-venture consumer healthcare business. Shares in Unilever, which also announced a change in strategic direction into “higher growth categories”, were down by 6 per cent as news of the proposal’s rejection hit the market.

The bid, first reported by the Sunday Times, involved a £41.7bn cash payment and £8.3bn in shares and was the latest of three proposals from Unilever to be turned down. GSK, which holds 68 per cent of the joint venture, said in a note to the market that Unilever’s bid “fundamentally undervalued” the business and its growth prospects.