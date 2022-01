Fleet size increases by 16 per cent year on year to 109

Utilisation rates and revenues per rig also grow

Mining equipment provider Capital (CAPD) said revenue for 2021 came in at $226.8m (£189.7m), 68 per cent higher than the prior year and slightly ahead of recently-revised guidance.

The company posted its strongest quarter of growth in the final three months of the year, with revenue up 8 per cent on the third quarter and 92 per cent on the same period a year earlier.