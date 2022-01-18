Packaging's purple patch

Excitement is not a word typically associated with corrugated cardboard. However, packaging companies have caught the eye of investors in recent months as online shopping supercharges demand for their boxes. The question is, can these companies sustain high levels of growth, or will rising costs dampen cardboard’s prospects?

Packagers such as DS Smith (SMDS), Macfarlane (MACF) and Smurfit Kappa (SKT) have performed well over multiple lockdowns. Box volumes have swelled as e-commerce shipments increase and rising costs have largely been passed on to customers.

Managers of these companies remain optimistic about their prospects. Eddie Fellows, chief executive of Smurfit Kappa UK and Ireland, said he is confident that e-commerce will sustain further growth in 2022, albeit at a more modest scale.