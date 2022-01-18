Today's Markets: Stocks dip, rates and oil up

/
FTSE 100 peels back from 7,600, as oil jumps to it's highest since 2014
January 18, 2022

Stocks in Europe are lower in early trade on Tuesday after Asian equity markets apparently turned lower on rising bond yields. The yield on US 10-year paper rose above 1.85 per cent on Monday, albeit on thin trade due to the US holiday, whilst the 2-year yield moved beyond 1.05 per cent, a 2-year high. The Bank of Japan revised up its inflation forecast and said risks to prices were “generally balanced", rather than skewed to downside. European rate markets are also on the move with the German 10-year bund flirting with turning positive this morning. UK employment data looked encouraging as employees on payroll hit a record high, but big decline in self-employment means total employment still way below pre-pandemic, whilst falling real wages in the face of inflation is a problem for growth.

