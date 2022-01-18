Today's Markets: Stocks dip, rates and oil up

Companies

Markets still waiting for Hut Group to prove its worth

Things aren’t getting any easier for The Hut Group (THG). The share price dropped 8 per cent by 9am this morning after it announced its adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 7.4 per cent and 7.7 per cent, below analyst expectations of 7.9 per cent.

Management has pointed the finger at c.90 basis points of foreign currency movements and predicts margin improvement throughout the year as automation offsets some of the inflationary pressures. It also hopes that the higher margin Ingenuity Commerce division will make up a bigger portion of the revenue mix.

Top line growth continued at pace with Q4 revenue growth of 29.7 per cent underpinning a full-year increase of 37.9 per cent. Sales mix is swinging more in favour of Ingenuity which had full-year sales growth of 135.2 per cent to £45.4m. This has enabled Hut Group to reiterate its FY2022 revenue guidance of £108m-£122m.

Despite this sales growth, the major concern for investors is that, for a self-anointed tech company, margins are already pretty thin. Losing 50 basis points can therefore have a significant effect on profits and this is before you take into account these are adjusted figures. As explained by Steve Clapham, THG has already been taking some liberties with what it considers to be “adjusted”.

There is a long way to go before it starts generating any real cash. AS.

888’s winning streak slows in fourth quarter

Online betting and gaming group 888 Holdings (888) announced significant revenue growth in a full-year trading update to 31 December, despite fourth quarter sales struggling.

Full-year revenues were up by 14 per cent to $972m, driven by business-to-consumer (B2C) sales growth. Casino sales were boosted by a quarter, while sports growth of 4 per cent was hit by the cessation of trading in the Netherlands in October.

This impacted the fourth quarter results. B2C sales were down by 17 per cent, as the group posted $214m in revenues against tough comparatives.

The update confirmed that the acquisition of William Hill’s non-US business is expected to complete in the second quarter of this year.

888’s share price has tumbled since September. Numis analysts said that this “has been driven by concerns over the potential impact from the UK regulatory review” and risks around deal execution. CA

Anexo surpasses profit predictions

Anexo (ANX) has announced that profit before tax for 2021 will be “significantly ahead” of market expectations, citing lockdown easing and a booming motorcycle business.

The Liverpool-based company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal services to “impecunious” customers who have been involved in non-fault accidents. In a trading update published this morning, Anexo said revenue growth for the year ended 31 December 2021 has exceeded forecasts following “sustained recovery” in its core business.

The easing of the second national lockdown in March 2021 aided recovery, with the group's credit hire division putting record numbers of vehicles on the road in the second half of 2021. Meanwhile, strong growth in the motorcycle courier market improved the performance of Anexo’s motorcycle arm.

In the world of law, the re-opening of the courts allowed the group’s litigators to increase case settlements and cash collection, which could be invested in new cases. Competition is also waning: new whiplash reforms introduced last year significantly reduced the scope for personal injury claims, which had a major knock-on effect for solicitors in the sector.

Shares rose by over 5 per cent in response to the update. JS