Lords warn on Bank of England digital currency

The economic affairs committee pours cold water on state-backed digital currency idea
January 19, 2022
  • Committee wants Parliament to have final say on any digital currency
  • BoE is one of over 90 central banks looking at the issue

The introduction of a state-backed digital currency by the Bank of England (BoE) poses “significant risks” and should be voted on by Parliament if plans are brought forward, a committee of the House of Lords has warned.

A report from the House of Lords economic affairs committee, which includes former BoE governor Mervyn King as a member, found the arguments for a UK central bank digital currency to be unconvincing.

