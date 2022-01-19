Lords warn on Bank of England digital currency

Committee wants Parliament to have final say on any digital currency BoE is one of over 90 central banks looking at the issue

The introduction of a state-backed digital currency by the Bank of England (BoE) poses “significant risks” and should be voted on by Parliament if plans are brought forward, a committee of the House of Lords has warned.

A report from the House of Lords economic affairs committee, which includes former BoE governor Mervyn King as a member, found the arguments for a UK central bank digital currency to be unconvincing.