Shares I love: Welspun India

David Cornell, manager of India Capital Growth Fund (IGC), explains why he invests in Welspun India (IND:WELSPUNIND), the largest home textile company in that country.

“Welspun India has a presence in the cotton bedsheet, towel, rug and carpet markets, and is Asia’s largest producer of ‘terry’ towels which are made via a style of weaving using uncut loops known as pile. The company exports more than 94 per cent of its home textile products to more than 50 countries. Sixty five per cent goes to the US and 25 per cent goes to Europe, with the balance going to the Middle East, Australia and Japan.

"Welspun India supplies 18 of the world's top 30 retail chains, including John Lewis, Tesco (TSCO), Ikea, Walmart (US:WMT) and Costco (US:COST). But it is perhaps best known for producing the Wimbledon tennis championship towels.