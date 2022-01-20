America's monopoly problem

At the start of 2022, Apple (US:AAPL) became the first company to achieve a market capitalisation of over $3tn (£2.2bn). Any account of the company’s success must acknowledge a range of factors that helped trigger its rise to power, from individuals like Steve Jobs to groundbreaking products such as the iPhone and structural forces such as the cheap labour costs ushered in by globalisation.

But a less-heralded catalyst, and one that continues to this day, is the network effect: put most simply, the more users that join the Apple ecosystem, the more utility each user gets. In one way or another, network effects are common to all the dominant technology platforms of the age, and have helped turbocharge their share prices. Apple, Amazon (US:AMZN), Alphabet (US:GOOG) and Meta (US:FB) have been able to keep increasing revenues while becoming ever-more dominant in their main markets.

That dominance has attracted the attention of policymakers and regulators around the world, who have grown increasingly concerned over what they see as monopolistic practices. The counter-argument, increasingly put forward by big technology companies themselves, is that they are, in fact, belatedly witnessing the emergence of powerful competitors: each other. After years of ruling the roost in their respective niches, the tech giants are now increasingly encroaching on their rivals’ turf.