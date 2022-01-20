Bangers and batteries

Albert Gubay, the billionaire the popular press labelled “Britain’s richest navvy”, made his fortune bringing no-frills supermarkets to the UK. His Kwik Save operation was the prototype for today’s Lidl or Aldi. When a gaggle of City fund managers once toured Kwik Save’s operations in 1970s Liverpool, a pin-striped slicker asked in the best Bertie Wooster tones: “Mr Gubay, to what do you owe your firm’s success?” Gubay took his arm, pointed to the tower block of council flats opposite and said: “See that. You’ve got a lorra lorra people up there – and they’re all eating.”

Chances are, many were – and still are – eating sausages. That means a lorra lorra emulsified offal and an equal amount of collagen casing to squeeze the stuff into. If you don’t want to think too deeply about the filling that goes into your British banger, votre saucisse de Toulouse or deine wienerwurst, you’ll want to pay even less attention to what makes the casing.

But the point is, the world loves sausages and you can’t have your sausage without its casing, which is where Devro (DVO) comes in. The Glasgow-based group claims to be a world-leading maker of sausage skins, with sales in over 100 countries and six processing plants spread across four continents. It should be the recipe for an outstanding business that Devro is so embedded in a consumer market that shows resilience in the developed world and sizzling growth in developing economies. Yet the group’s trading record and its share price history is more mash than bangers.