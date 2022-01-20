The injustice of investment trust share placings

Investment trusts raised record sums in secondary share placings last year and 2022 has shown no sign of losing pace, with Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (CORD) and Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9) already tapping investors for more cash. The bad news is that private investors can’t take part.

This matters, because institutional investors are getting a better deal. Cordiant’s shares are being placed at 106p per share. The shares were trading at 108p on Monday – nearly 2 per cent higher than the placing price. Digital 9 Infrastructure is issuing shares at 108p, compared with a trading value of 109p on Monday.

The good news for prospective investors is that the share issuances have lowered the market price relative to what's in the portfolios, as both trusts had traded at double digit premia to assets. But it doesn’t feel fair that private investors are excluded from the discounted offering. What’s more, buying newly issued stock, for example, via a placing, does not normally incur stamp duty – unlike buying shares on exchange.