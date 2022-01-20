In investing, thinking doesn’t pay. Very simple diversification has for years delivered good risk-adjusted returns – often beating many professional fund managers. And in the last five years only 10 funds in Trustnet’s database have beaten my no-thought momentum portfolio. Granted, a slim majority of those funds have beaten the FTSE All-Share tracker funds in this time, but this owes more to those trackers being dragged down by big stocks under-performing than it does to fund managers’ ability: David Blake at Bayes Business School has shown that over the long-term most actively-managed funds underperform.