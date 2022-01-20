Today's Markets: FTSE turns lower after fresh high, Unilever shares rise after ditching bid

FTSE 100 hitting further post-pandemic highs

Unilever stand firm on GSK offer

Deliveroo shares up 2 per cent after sales boost

Is Boris a busted flush? Of course! But can he cling on? Less savaged by a dead sheep, the big dog, trying to cajole his flock, was headbutted by a gnarly old ram. If Sue Gray’s report lets the PM off, he could yet have enough political capital to hold on, but only for a limited period while the plotters scheme... polling data will not improve much and that’s all that ultimately counts. MPs in marginals are already looking for a new leader but even so-called safe seats are no longer safe (Chesham & Amersham, North Shropshire). Things are just about to get interesting in British politics. Markets won’t be too concerned – the leading candidates like Sunak and Truss seem pretty free-market, fiscally-conservative, on the whole. And remember, Brexit is done. So too, the pandemic. The new leader will hopefully have a brighter outlook.

After a decent start for stocks in Europe, the main bourses turned broadly lower, after more selling in the US, whilst Asian markets snapped a week’s run of losses as China cut benchmark mortgage rates. As the UK and US tighten policy, they are leaving many peers behind... The Bank of Canada might hike next week, the RBA likely later this year. The ECB is way behind and looks deaf to cries of inflation – German PPI inflation rose to a record-breaking 24.2 per cent in December, data this morning shows.