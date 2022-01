Bitcoin is not the protection against inflation that some of its advocates claim it is – but nor are several other assets.

This is one lesson of the current inflation scare. Since last April the five-year breakeven inflation rate (the gap between conventional and index-linked gilt yields and a measure of market fears of inflation) has risen from 3.4 to 4.1 percentage points. That’s close to its highest level since 1995. During this time, however, Bitcoin has fallen 25 per cent in sterling terms.