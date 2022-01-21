Today's Markets: Stocks slide as momentum builds against growth

Tale of the tape: Tech carnage continues, stock markets continue downwards spiral, pandemic bubble stocks getting some treatment, Bitcoin cracks at $40k. Is this the bear market proper – an end to the ’09-’18 expansion? Jeremy Grantham reckons trend for the S&P 500 is 2,500 – we’re at 4,400 still. Who’s up for a 50 per cent decline? The Fed would try to stop that but can it?

European indices fell over 1 per cent in early trade Friday after a dismal end to the US session on Thursday saw the Nasdaq give up morning gains to finish down 1.3 per cent. The S&P 500 was up 1 per cent at point, finished down 1 per cent. Wild swings are catching many offside. Rates are actually lower; the 10yr US yield dropping under 1.8 per cent, just momentum is unstoppable for now. UK retail sales fell faster than expected in December due to omicron, but this is now rear-view data given the UK is out of the woods now. Inflation still rife even if bonds not doing much - Philly Fed prices paid index jumped 23 points to the highest level since August 1988.