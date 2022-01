Banks and food retailers also boost returns to shareholders

Headline figure set to fall this year, but underlying payouts will remain strong

A jump in the level of one-off payouts helped to boost dividend distributions by UK-listed companies last year by 46 per cent to £94.1bn.

Even with special dividends stripped out, underlying payouts to shareholders rose by 22 per cent to £77.2bn, according to Link Group’s latest UK Dividend Monitor report.