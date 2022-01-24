/
To VCT or not to VCT?

As VCTs head for a record year of funding, should you be joining in?
January 24, 2022

Venture capital trusts are on track for a record year of fundraising, thanks both to companies seeking capital as they emerge from the pandemic and investors looking for somewhere to put their money as tax allowances are frozen and dividend tax rates are about to increase.

VCTs are structured in a similar way to investment trusts, listed on the London Stock Exchange with board directors and producing annual accounts. However, they are rarely bought or sold on exchange for tax and liquidity reasons. Instead, they are open to new investment intermittently, normally leading up to the autumn budget and the end of the tax year. Some of the major VCTs have filled up already - with the Mobeus VCTs recently doing so within just 22 hours. But there are many still raising funds and some about to open offers.

“This year, popular VCTs have filled quicker than ever,” says Alex Davies, founder of Wealth Club. “If you spot a VCT you like, act now, otherwise you face the very real possibility of missing out.”

