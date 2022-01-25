Growth in demand for building materials set to slow

Demand from housebuilders to remain 'buouyant'

Home improvement market set to flatten as project costs increase

The boom experienced in the demand for building materials in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdowns looks set to slow this year, according to a trade body.

The Construction Products Association (CPA) expects industry output to grow by 4.3 per cent this year, compared with an estimated 13.3 per cent hike experienced in 2021. Growth for 2023 is predicted to slow further, to 2.5 per cent.