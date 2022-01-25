/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
commodities

Growth in demand for building materials set to slow

Industry output forecast to grow 4.3 per cent, compared with 13.3 per cent last year
Growth in demand for building materials set to slow
January 25, 2022
  • Demand from housebuilders to remain 'buouyant'
  • Home improvement market set to flatten as project costs increase

The boom experienced in the demand for building materials in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdowns looks set to slow this year, according to a trade body.

The Construction Products Association (CPA) expects industry output to grow by 4.3 per cent this year, compared with an estimated 13.3 per cent hike experienced in 2021. Growth for 2023 is predicted to slow further, to 2.5 per cent.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data