Today's Markets: All washed out? Equity markets try to rally

Stocks on sale: we were looking for a level and maybe we got it... or maybe it’s a dead cat bounce. US stock markets staged one of the most remarkable turnarounds in living memory. The Nasdaq ended the day in the green having sunk as much as 4.9 per cent, the Dow Jones turned a 1,115-pt deficit into a gain for the day of almost 100pts. The S&P 500 ended the day at 4,410, having traded as at a low of 4,222. These are the kind of wild swings we last saw in the depths of the pandemic in March 2020 when the market was deciding just how low it could go before the dip was just too good to ignore. The Vix surged to its highest intraday level since November 2020 – perhaps signs of capitulation... but yesterday’s rally was probably not enough to call the bottom just yet; futures are weaker this morning.

Notes I made yesterday afternoon about the situation as markets plunged: forced selling to maintain liquidity is the order of the day at the start of the session... should eventually roll over... caution over looking at levels too much – when margin calls hit you are not looking at where the 200-day moving average is. Just need to get through the wash phase.

Are we out of the wash phase now? Markets were just too oversold where they were at the lows, multiples compressed beyond where they rightly ought to be. What about levels? The Dow has stabilised around its December low, the S&P 500 and NDX around the July and October lows... they are just holding for now but futures are weaker despite the positive tone to European trading with the Euro Stoxx 50 +1 per cent in the first hour of the session.