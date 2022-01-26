Brighter outlook for the UK’s banks

Net interest margins are set to rise

Government control loosening at NatWest

Years of controversy have dogged the UK’s high-street banks as the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis cast a long shadow over the operational performance of NatWest (NWG), Barclays (BARC), HSBC (HSBA) and Lloyds (LLOY). It could be the case, though, that investors are finally putting the many doubts about the banks’ collective performance behind them after the shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 so far this year.

While that is clearly welcome news for those investors who have patiently stuck by the banks through hard times, no-one should be fooled into thinking that an improved 2022 will have anything to do with actions taken by the various managements. Rather, as quasi-monopoly businesses, returns this year will be determined by how much slack the government, the regulators, the courts and, most importantly, the Bank of England (BoE) is prepared to give them.