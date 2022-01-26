Forterra shares jump as buybacks begin

Full-year revenue of £370m expected for 2021

Price rises implemented to offset higher energy costs

Building materials company Forterra’s shares jumped more than 10 per cent as it began a £40m share buyback programme after finishing last year with more cash than expected.

The company sold 33 per cent more bricks in 2020 than 2021 and said revenue of about £370m will be 27 per cent ahead of last year, but 3 per cent lower than in 2019. The two-year decline was due to the closure of a precast concrete factory in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, which was sold off in August.