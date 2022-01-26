/
Hargreaves buoyed by German JV

The diversified industrial group has maintained momentum across its three business arms
January 26, 2022
  • A slimmed-down cost base boosts net profit
  • Carbon sequestration could be on the menu

Hargreaves Services (HSP) has delivered a steep increase in statutory profits at the half-year mark. The group provides an illuminating example of how a business can successfully evolve to meet wider changes in diversified industrial markets, while keeping a firm grip on finances.

The group exited coal markets at the end of 2020, a move that immediately reduced revenues, although there was no commensurate fall in profitability because of a significant reduction in the group’s cost base, along with the repatriation of profits from Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

