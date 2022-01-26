Investors turning away from US growth stocks

Tech-focused Nasdaq is down 14.5 per cent in the last month

'Lockdown winners' particularly hard hit

Stock markets in the US are going through a 'correction'. Since the beginning of the year, the S&P 500 has lost 9.2 per cent of its value while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 14.5 per cent. The main reason for this is rising inflation expectations and a more hawkish Federal Reserve, with some analysts now expecting up to four interest rate rises in the coming year.

Throughout 2021, the Fed was confident that inflation would be a “transitory” phenomenon. But at the end of last year, its chairman Jerome Powell said it was time to “retire that word”. Continued inflation growth in the new year and strong employment data has meant the market now expects more rate hikes in 2022. Goldman Sachs' analysts forecast four rate hikes in 2022, coming in March, June, September and December. In the last month, the yield on five-year US Treasury notes has jumped 27 per cent to 1.58 per cent.