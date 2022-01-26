Power, not prices

This year will see what the Resolution Foundation calls a “cost of living crunch”. But why? Everybody says it is because real incomes will be squeezed by rising prices, especially of essential items such as gas and food. Everybody is wrong.

One fact tells us this. If rising prices cause real incomes to fall, we should have seen the latter slump during the 1970s, a decade when inflation averaged 12.6 per cent a year. But they didn’t. In fact, real household disposable incomes rose 3.4 per cent a year then. That’s almost twice as fast as they’ve risen in the past 10 years, a period of low inflation.

This tells us that inflation alone does not squeeze real incomes. And if real incomes could withstand oil prices rising by a factor of 10 in the 1970s, why are they so vulnerable to a rise in gas prices today?