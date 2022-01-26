Today's Markets: European stocks rally despite Wall St wobbles

US markets drop again after choppy day

FTSE 100 higher led by blue chip travel stocks

Microsoft falls ahead of earnings

Another day, another wild ride. Stocks in the US remained hugely volatile on Tuesday, plunging and rebounding to finish down but well off the session lows. The S&P 500 closed down 1.2 per cent, or 54pts, but some 70pts above the intraday low. The Nasdaq slumped more than 2 per cent but it too tried to stage a late rally. Neither hit their intraday lows from Monday.

The FTSE 100 rallied 1.6 per cent in early trading this morning, adding to yesterday’s 1 per cent gain and taking it back to the 61.8 per cent retracement of the recent slump. Shares across Europe rose despite the wobbles on Wall Street – worries about tech are not so pressing for European cyclicals. Travel stocks are higher with IAG (IAG), InterContinental (IHG) and Whitbread (WTB) leading the blue chips, only one or two defensives in the red.