Uncertainty ahead for Sureserve

Sureserve (SUR) is changing tack. The compliance and energy services group once dealt with fire systems, lift shafts, boilers, electricity meters, air hygiene – indeed, all things health and safety – in social housing and public buildings. However, it is now homing in on the energy market, with a focus on renewables.

At the moment, Sureserve’s compliance arm accounts for roughly two-thirds of total revenue. Most invoices are paid by housing associations and local government, so the risk of bad debt is fairly low, and cash conversion is high. Compliance revenue – which comes from gas, fire, electrics, air, water and lifts – is still rising, up 18 per cent year on year.