Are there better options than Unilever in the FMCG space?

The market likes nothing more than a spot of blood-letting. But in the case of Unilever (ULVR), the decision to cut 1,500 management jobs was essentially foisted on the group through institutional pressure. It’s never a good sign, though an increasingly frequent one due to the rise of the activist investor.

The business is to be reorganised around five distinct segments: beauty & wellbeing, home care, personal care, nutrition, and ice cream. You wonder how long it will be before that’s reduced to a quartet, although management has been warned that attempts to offload Ben & Jerry's could be stymied by the brand’s political activism – get woke, go broke!

Management maintains that health, beauty, and hygiene “offer higher rates of sustainable market growth”, and there is certainly evidence to suggest that sales for thematic products linked to “wellness” and “self-care” picked up appreciably during lockdown.