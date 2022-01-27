B&M's Arora enjoys Xmas bonus

If you’re going to sell a decent chunk of your remaining holding in a discount retail business, doing it right after you’ve had your “best-ever Christmas” seems as good a time as any.

Those were the words chief executive Simon Arora used to describe trading at B&M European Value Retail (BME) in the three months to 25 December 2021. Sourcing products early meant it kept shelves full, leading to a rise in adjusted cash profit guidance for the year to March to between £605m and £625m, ahead of the consensus estimate of £578m.

One week after the results were announced, Goldman Sachs said it was acting as sole bookrunner for a placing of 40m shares with institutional investors on behalf of SSA Investments, a Luxembourg-based investment vehicle owned by the Arora family.