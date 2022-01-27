Bytes Technology CEO cashes in

The mass adoption of homeworking due to Covid-19 meant companies had to invest heavily in IT infrastructure, and transition services to the cloud. This helped boost profits at technology companies Bytes Technology (BYIT) and Softcat (SCT). Softcat’s operating profit rose 27.4 per cent in the year to 31 July 2021, while Bytes’ operating profit rose 19 per cent in the six months to end-August. Bytes’ gross invoiced income rose 26 per cent to £638m, with growth driven by software and services. Its operating margin is a modest 9 per cent. However, tight working capital management helped it convert 107.5 per cent of operating profit to cash.

Despite their impressive pandemic results, Bytes and Softcat have lost 18 per cent and 13 per cent of their value, respectively, since the start of December. Trading on valuations above 30 times earnings seems lofty for companies with such modest margins and there are concerns that a sluggish economic recovery would mean companies have less money to invest in IT.

These worries might have factored into Bytes chief executive Neil Murphy’s decision to sell £2.55m of his shares on 14 January, although he stated that they were “for tax and estate planning purposes”. Yet whether Bytes’ shares have hit a peak or not, the risk of a further slump must be weighed against the likelihood that demand for its services is now structural as much as cyclical. FactSet’s consensus is for Bytes’ earnings per share to rise to 15p in 2023, from 8p at the end of 2021. Growth may slow, but it should continue.