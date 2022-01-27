ITM Power gears up for growth on MW backlog

Operating losses are increasing

Sales expected to shoot up

ITM Power’s (ITM) financial results are not like those of other companies. For starters, revenue is not mentioned until several paragraphs in. Readers are instead greeted with columns of megawatt (MW) data, alarmingly reminiscent of GCSE physics.

But ITM Power is itself unusual. The Sheffield-based company builds electrolysers that pass an electrical current through water and produce ‘green’ hydrogen, which can then be stored or used in industrial processes. Its share price exploded in 2020 when investors got excited about the energy transition, growing tenfold in the space of 12 months. Things have since cooled down, but the company’s market capitalisation still sits at over £1.5bn.