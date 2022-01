Improving gross margin shows pricing power

Sales issues undermine revenue for software resilience

NCC (NCC) has two parts to its business. Software resilience, which helps get clients’ software up and running if their provider fails, and Assurance, which is a cybersecurity consultancy service. In June, it made a $220m (£163m) acquisition of US software resilience business IPM, which will give it more exposure to financial clients across the Atlantic.