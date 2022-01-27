Next week's economics: Jan 31 - Feb 4

Economists expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates again on Thursday, pushing the Bank rate up 0.25 percentage points to 0.5 per cent. The move will be a response not just to high inflation, but to hopes that the economy will grow strongly this year as fears about Covid recede.

Data in the week, however, might not wholly support such hopes. Purchasing managers’ surveys should confirm that manufacturing output is growing well thanks in part to an easing of supply constraints. But they’ll also show that services are growing only slowly thanks in part to Omicron reducing demand and adding to staff absences.

Other data will also be ambiguous. The Bank is likely to say on Tuesday that consumer borrowing is rising and the growth in households’ bank deposits is slowing. But is this because consumer confidence is rising, or because incomes are being squeezed? Similarly, it will report that companies are building up cash and paying off debt. But is this a sign of healthy cashflow, or of a reluctance to invest and expand?