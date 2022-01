Strong recovery in earnings expected

Net debt continues to climb

Demand for cruises appears not to have been permanently dented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saga (SAGA), the travel and insurance group catering to the over 50s, said it is currently experiencing “strong” demand for cruise holidays, with the load factor on its vessels currently standing at 83 per cent for the first half of its new financial year, which begins on 1 February.