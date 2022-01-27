Saved by the bell... for now

Wild rides and ructions in the US markets this week will have left many investors on this side of the Atlantic wishing they hadn’t fallen quite so hard for those exciting and glamorous Nasdaq stars of the pandemic. The S&P 500 is heading for its worst January ever, while the Nasdaq has been through its worst two weeks since the pandemic sell-off in March 2020. Some of its constituent companies shed more than 20 per cent of their value and Netflix is down 45 per cent from its November high. US tech was at the heart of these violent swings, but falls in hyped stocks were not restricted to the US. London’s The Hut Group plummeted again this week – it’s now down more than 80 per cent in the past year – and the rout rained fresh blows on tech-exposed investment trust favourite Scottish Mortgage. Back in the US, the Ark Innovation ETF has halved in value from its peak a year ago.

This 'correction', or whatever it turns into, was not unexpected. The timing, pattern and intensity were unknown but the event itself has been awaited for some time. So what frayed nerves so badly this week? Part of it was the expected mid-week signal from the Federal Reserve that it will commence rate rises in March. Netflix’s results horror show were a factor too. They intensified the gnawing fear that as the pandemic curtain is drawn back, big flaws will be revealed in the market’s darlings. If the party’s over at Netflix then it will surely be over for others too. The prospect of a war in Eastern Europe won’t have helped, either.

The fact that there were plenty of investors willing to jump back in and buy the dip this week might now dangerously mislead less experienced investors into believing this will always happen. The reality is that selling momentum could intensify further depending on what the Fed says and does, and on what companies say in their earnings reports. There is a precariousness to these markets, thanks to inflated valuations, inflation and the rolling back of monetary support.