Begbies Traynor raises a red flag on insolvencies

The latest Red Flag report makes for grim reading, and should shake investors out of any complacency
January 28, 2022
  • Sizeable increase in CCJs
  • Construction sector vulnerable

As government support measures are pulled, we are seeing the real costs of the pandemic to small and medium sized UK businesses.

Begbies Traynor’s (BEG) latest Red Flag Alert reveals that 589,168 businesses across the UK are reporting significant financial distress. That’s in addition to a 106 per cent rise in County Court Judgments (CCJs), which the company describes as “a key early sign of future insolvencies as creditors are now actively using courts to recover debts”.

