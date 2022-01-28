Today's Markets: Stocks down, Apple delivers

FTSE 100 falls 1 per cent

Apple quarter results beat top and bottom line

Tesla declines 11 per cent

Markets

European stocks slipped in early trade as markets continue to chop in the wake of the recent discounting. The FTSE 100 is off almost 1 per cent, less than peers, with the DAX -1.3 per cent and Stoxx 50 -1.2 per cent. US markets were mixed yesterday with the Dow flat, S&P 500 down 0.54 per cent, the Nasdaq –1.4 per cent and Russell 2k –2.2 per cent. Futures for the small caps index indicate new cycle low, weakest since December 2020, but the rest are holding within Monday’s range – no new highs, no new lows. Some indecision – 3 per cent intraday swings are becoming common - but it was the tenth straight day where decliners outpaced advancers... selling continues. Earnings so far are good with 80 per cent of the 145 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far beating estimates but the market has other things on its mind. Trash is still trash: COIN –5 per cent, MSTR –10 per cent, ARKK –4 per cent and Tesla (TSLA) –11 per cent (see below).