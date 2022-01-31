Car industry begins chipping away at backlogs

Last year's figure of 859,575 cars manufactured was worst for 65 years

Global car production forecast to bottom out in current quarter

The UK’s car makers are expecting a strong rebound in volumes after a “dismal” year in 2021 caused by the global semiconductor shortage. But the industry could soon see a turnaround, however, with the second half of this year forecast to be an easier ride for the auto companies even as semiconductors remain hard to get.

New car production in the UK is forecast to rise by a fifth to more than 1mn units this year, after shrinking by 6.7 per cent last year when 859,575 vehicles were produced, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. This was the lowest figure for 65 years.