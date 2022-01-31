/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Porvair bounces back to pre-pandemic profits

Aerospace opportunities are expected to grow through 2022 as air travel picks up
Porvair bounces back to pre-pandemic profits
January 31, 2022
  • Laboratory sales rose as by a quarter as demand for Covid testing continued to grow
  • Aerospace and industrial remained weak with recovery expected to begin this year

Shares in Porvair (PRV) reversed their downward trajectory as the filtration and environmental technology specialist announced a return to pre-pandemic profitability in its full-year results, while growth in the laboratory segment, which makes equipment for Covid-19 PCR testing, helped push Porvair’s overall revenues up by 8 per cent. Laboratory now accounts for over a third of Porvair’s overall revenues, having grown 24 per cent on a constant-currency basis over the past year.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data