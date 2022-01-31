Porvair bounces back to pre-pandemic profits

- Laboratory sales rose as by a quarter as demand for Covid testing continued to grow
- Aerospace and industrial remained weak with recovery expected to begin this year
Shares in Porvair (PRV) reversed their downward trajectory as the filtration and environmental technology specialist announced a return to pre-pandemic profitability in its full-year results, while growth in the laboratory segment, which makes equipment for Covid-19 PCR testing, helped push Porvair’s overall revenues up by 8 per cent. Laboratory now accounts for over a third of Porvair’s overall revenues, having grown 24 per cent on a constant-currency basis over the past year.