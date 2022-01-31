Porvair bounces back to pre-pandemic profits

Laboratory sales rose as by a quarter as demand for Covid testing continued to grow

Aerospace and industrial remained weak with recovery expected to begin this year

Shares in Porvair (PRV) reversed their downward trajectory as the filtration and environmental technology specialist announced a return to pre-pandemic profitability in its full-year results, while growth in the laboratory segment, which makes equipment for Covid-19 PCR testing, helped push Porvair’s overall revenues up by 8 per cent. Laboratory now accounts for over a third of Porvair’s overall revenues, having grown 24 per cent on a constant-currency basis over the past year.