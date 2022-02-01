Lessons from the sell-off

The volatility of recent weeks has been bad news for classic growth plays

It has also exposed other less obvious vulnerabilities

If broad market sell-offs leave very few places to hide, certain trades can seem more painful than others at the time. That was certainly the case in January, with interest rate worries weighing heavily on tech and growth stocks, and the more speculative plays that have won favour during the pandemic.

In the context of funds this has meant some obvious high-profile victims, with Baillie Gifford’s US and global portfolios among the hardest hit as of late January. For example, Baillie Gifford American (GB0006061963) was down by nearly 30 per cent just three-and-a-half weeks into the year. And Baillie Gifford-managed investment trusts such as Schiehallion Fund (MNTN), Edinburgh Worldwide (EWI) and Scottish Mortgage (SMT) were down by around a fifth or more over this period.