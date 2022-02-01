NWF hit by impairment

£8mn impairment after the division's operating loss Higher commodity prices helped deliver revenue growth across the business

NWF (NWF) was undone by its feeds division in its half-year results. The fuel, food, and feed distributor tumbled into loss, driven by £8mn of goodwill and fixed asset impairment against feeds’ assets, despite total revenue rising by almost a third.

The business was pushed to perform an impairment review of feeds, after the division posted an operating loss of £0.4m for the period. Volumes were down 8 per cent to 242,000 tonnes, as retail business struggled and a client was lost to an acquisition. This, combined with “time lags in realising price increases to cover commodity and other inflationary cost increases”, made it a challenging period for the segment. Feeds revenue was, despite this, still up by 11 per cent to £85mn as it enjoyed the benefits of increased commodity and market prices.

This top-line performance was part of an impressive wider revenue growth picture for the half. The fuels division, which dominates NWF’s revenue, was up 39 per cent to £287mn on the back of higher oil prices and better volumes. The group’s smallest segment, food, chalked up growth of 14 per cent to hit £31mn in sales as efficiencies and higher costs were well managed.

Progress was also made in improving the company’s debt position. Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) fell by over half to £7mn, as borrowings – “floating rate invoice discounting advances” – were reduced by £5mn against the comparative.

Peel Hunt analysts forecast that NWF will have to wait until financial year 2024 to surpass last year's adjusted pre-tax profit of £11.9mn. The house broker also expects a fall in earnings per share between financial year 2022 and 2024, from 18.5p to 18.1p. While revenue growth this half was impressive, and the picture will look cheerier if problems in the feeds division can be overcome, we downgrade our view on the current evidence. Hold.

Last IC view: Buy, 185p, 29 Jan 2020

NWF (NWF) ORD PRICE: 219p MARKET VALUE: £108m TOUCH: 210-220p 12-MONTH HIGH: 230p LOW: 183p DIVIDEND YIELD: 3.3% PE RATIO: 110 NET ASSET VALUE: 110p* NET DEBT: 68%