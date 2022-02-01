Pharma's next big earners

Pharma's top 10 trials come under scrutiny

GSK could be a vaccine winner

The first half of the year is traditionally the readout season for big pharma’s important Phase III clinical trials and, after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, there are an unusually high number of trials due to report during the year. The high risk of failure associated with Phase III trials means that any significant success can have a direct and immediate impact on a large pharmaceutical company’s share price.

The most eagerly anticipated data readouts this year are those conducted by Swiss company Roche (Swi:ROG) and US firm Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) with two sets of trials looking at amyloid-targeted drugs for Alzheimer’s disease. Roche’s offering, Gantenerumab, a monoclonal antibody, was heavily talked about all last year as a possible high value candidate for early filing and approval. The drug has received a “breakthrough therapy” designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with success based on its ability to reduce the amyloid plaques that are thought to cause Alzheimer’s, which gives Roche a slightly lower bar to eventual regulatory approval. However, this will still depend on the quality of the data and results from the GRADUATE I and II trials are expected in September and Roche has been cagey about seeking rapid approval.