Today's Markets: Stocks march higher at start of the month

Scottish Mortgage and Just Eat lead way on the FTSE

ARKK and Tesla both up 10 per cent

More central bank rates rise chatter

Stocks across the main European bourses are off to a strong start in February, building on some recovery yesterday and another blockbuster rally for US tech. The Lunar New Year keeps many Asian markets quiet but Australia rose. January wrapped up with a loss of 4 per cent for the Stoxx 600 but the FTSE was higher for the month, an almost lone outlier after a very turbulent start to the year for global stock markets.

The FTSE 100 trades up about 1 per cent this morning, with similar or better gains for the DAX, CAC and Stoxx 50. A dismal January for stocks was capped with a solid finish and perhaps signs of a capitulation moment. Recovery in tech lifting Scottish Mortgage (SMT) and Just Eat Takeaway (JET) to the top of the FTSE, whilst AstraZeneca (AZN) and Vodafone (VOD) lead the decliners. Across the Stoxx 600, financials, tech and basic resources are the top performers this morning. UBS (UBSG) leads the way with a 6 per cent pop on buybacks + new targets + better-than-expected profits.