Are the housebuilders now oversold?

On Tuesday, three reports were published that offered a window into the state of the housing market.

First, Nationwide’s monthly survey of house prices revealed 2022 has seen the strongest start to a year since 2005. The building society found that prices were up 11.2 per cent on where they were 12 months ago, after a better-than-expected January pushed the average selling price to £255,556.

“Mortgage approvals for house purchase have continued to run slightly above pre-pandemic levels,” commented Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner. The end of the stamp duty holiday, which led to a surge in activity in 2021, has not dampened borrowers’ appetite, Gardiner added.