/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
other assets

Are the housebuilders now oversold?

Sector fundamentals look much brighter than the political noise suggests
Are the housebuilders now oversold?
February 2, 2022

On Tuesday, three reports were published that offered a window into the state of the housing market.

First, Nationwide’s monthly survey of house prices revealed 2022 has seen the strongest start to a year since 2005. The building society found that prices were up 11.2 per cent on where they were 12 months ago, after a better-than-expected January pushed the average selling price to £255,556.

“Mortgage approvals for house purchase have continued to run slightly above pre-pandemic levels,” commented Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner. The end of the stamp duty holiday, which led to a surge in activity in 2021, has not dampened borrowers’ appetite, Gardiner added.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data