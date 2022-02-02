Energean founder cuts stake

It is in Israel that Energean’s (ENOG) prospects, and most of its assets, lie. The oil and gas production and exploration company’s flagship Karish gas project, offshore Israel, should produce its first gas by the third quarter of 2022, with its floating production system now almost complete after a pandemic-related delay.

The company forecasts that Israel production will be 25-30 kilo barrels of oil a day (kboed) in 2022, outstripping the numbers in its other locations such as Egypt and Italy, as the company works towards its medium-term targets of hitting 200 kboed and $2bn (£1.5bn) annual revenue.

The share price has rebounded after tumbling in the summer of 2021, and is up again after a recent trading update. That update, covering the 12 months to 31 December, revealed that Energean expects to post record final financial results for 2021, with revenue up by almost a half to $495mn and core earnings hitting $200mn. The top line was buoyed by higher than anticipated production levels and soaring gas prices.